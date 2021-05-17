ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, a former associate of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, is expected to appear in federal court in Orlando this morning to plead guilty to six federal charges after striking a deal with federal prosecutors.

A plea agreement filed in the U.S. Middle District of Florida shows Greenberg will plead guilty to charges of sex trafficking of a child, illegally making false IDs, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, stalking, and federal conspiracy. The count of child sex trafficking carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Greenberg's hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

His case has brought scrutiny on Gaetz, R-Florida, amid reports that federal prosecutors were examining both over allegations they may have paid underaged girls for sex with money and gifts.

Greenberg’s plea agreement states that he engaged in commercial sex acts with a minor at least seven times. It also says he introduced the minor to other adult men, who did the same.

The plea agreement stipulates that Greenberg will cooperate in any other related investigations and agree to testify in any prosecutorial proceedings. The plea deal also outlines that if Greenberg were to cooperate in the investigation of other people before he's sentenced, the government would take that into consideration.

No other names are mentioned in the document, but Central Florida criminal defense attorney Mark O'Mara told Spectrum News that that’s what prosecutors are after.

“I will guarantee that a question has already been asked and will be asked again: Tell me every adult male who you helped this underage girl have sex with,” O'Mara said.

Greenberg had faced 33 charges in all since he was first indicted almost a year ago, prompting his resignation as tax collector.

Gaetz has denied all allegations, and a spokesperson on Friday issued a statement that said, “Congressman Gaetz has never had sex with a minor and has never paid for sex.”

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back for more.

