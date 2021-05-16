ORLANDO, Fla. — Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control reiterated that schools should continue to require masks throughout the end of the school year.

School is still in session in Central Florida. Parent Trista Smith has a seventh grade son in Seminole County schools, and is OK with the guidance as the year winds down.

“I think with one week left, simplicity, continue to do what we have done this year,” Smith said.

Pediatrician Dr. Candace Jones encourages masks in schools because many children are still not vaccinated.

“We know that masks with other safety measures in schools, at camps, in community settings have gotten us to where we are, has helped to reduce the virus, and get us closer to ending the pandemic," Jones said.

“There are school summer camp things going on, I am imagining children will still have to wear a mask during that time, especially since most children are not vaccinated, certainly there are some 16-year-olds vaccinated,” said Jones.

While Smith was is OK with her son wearing a mask this school year, next fall she is ready for him to head back without one.

“I feel at peace with my kids in the classroom face-to-face without masks in the fall. It is first faith for me but you know the vaccinations help,” said Smith.

Several school districts in Central Florida are already looking ahead.

Lake and Flagler counties will allow masks to be optional starting with summer programs.

In Volusia County, they are working towards making them optional.

“If your child is not vaccinated and we have not reached heard immunity, I would recommend your child continue to wear a mask. This is of course projecting in the future, we are not sure what going to be going on in the fall with guidance from the schools, CDC, or state of COVID at that time." said a statement from the school district.

CDC leaders said the agency is still working on guidance for summer camps and for the next school year.