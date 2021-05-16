The CDC has advised schools to keep mask guidelines until the end of this school year.

Despite the CDC proclaiming vaccinated adults can safely ditch their masks, it does not trickle down to schools.

“If we don't protect our most vulnerable, it’s going to continue to drag on,” says Dr. Lisa Gwynn, president of the Florida Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics.

Gywnn suggests schools should keep the mask mandate until every child is vaccinated.

Right now, those 12 years old and over can receive the vaccine, but it is still unknown when younger children can sign up.