TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's controversial so-called “anti-riot bill” is awaiting a signature from Gov. Ron DeSantis after it was sent to his desk Friday afternoon.

What You Need To Know Florida's so-called "anti-riot bill" passed from the Legislature to the governor's desk Friday



The bill's co-sponsor, Rep. Randy Fine, said national unrest in the wake of George Floyd's death was the impetus for the bill



Opponents of the bill say its provisions amount to a violation of their First Amendment rights





Related: Florida Senate passes controversial anti-riot bill, sending it to DeSantis' desk

Rep. Randy Fine, a co-sponsor of the bill, said unrest following the death of George Floyd across the nation was the impetus of the bill.

“We said, 'Look if you want to protest anything, please go ahead and do it, but we are not going put up with looting, we are not going to put up with riots,” he said.

The bill would create increased penalties for those who target law enforcement and participate in violent or disorderly assemblies. There are also penalties for obstructing highways and roadways.

Fine said the bill would allow permitted protests on streets, but they would not be able to block areas like a highway.

“Blocking traffic intentionally is a violent act and puts people lives at risk," he said.

Central Florida activist Lawanda Gelzer says there’s no need for the bill.

“This is a waste of taxpayer money," she said. "We are in a pandemic and we have situations with the vaccine, all kinds of inequalities, and this is what you do with your time."

Gelzer has organized and participated in a number of events across Central Florida, including Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd. She said she fights for what she believes in: standing up against police brutal and equality.

“I don't just march to march, I march to bring attention to a situation," she said. "Then I force on the polices.”

Next week Gelzer plans hold a vigil for the families of loved ones who lost their lives to police violence.

After reading the “anti-riot” bill, Gelzer believes it impacts First Amendment rights.

“The bill itself its unjust, the bill itself is to intimidate make people afraid to speak up," she said. "And what you are trying to do is silence those that have a limited voice.”

The bill reached DeSantis' desk Friday and he has until April 23 to take action.