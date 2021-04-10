STATEWIDE — A Florida legislative bill that would increase penalties against protesters deemed to be violent has advanced out of a Senate committee and reached the Senate floor.

If approved by the Senate with any amendments, it would head to DeSantis’s desk for his signature. He had made passage of the bill a key legislative priority.

House Bill 1, known as “The Combating Violence, Disorder, and Looting and Law Enforcement Act,” has become perhaps the most controversial measure before the Florida Legislature this session.

It would toughen penalties for crimes that occur during protests that turn violent.

Adding to that, city and county governments could be held financially liable for damages if they failed to control protests that get out of hand.

The legislation calls for a mandatory six-month prison sentence for anyone convicted of battery on a police office during a protest and for fines and possibly up to five years behind bars for anyone convicted of causing harm to a law enforcement officer or damaging property.

The “anti-riot” bill is a response to the several Black Lives Matter protests across Florida last year that turned violent. DeSantis has said the state’s laws need to be strengthened to preserve order and to try to keep protesters from destroying property.

Floridians who have testified against the bill argue that it is a direct attack on free speech.