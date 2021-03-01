ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay officially reopened Saturday, Universal Orlando announced Monday.

What You Need To Know Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay is open to visitors again



Park hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The park had been closed since November 2

Park hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time, but when the park reaches capacity, it shuts down temporarily. Universal is limiting capacity at the park as well as on attractions as part of its health and safety protocols in effect because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors can check the capacity status of Volcano Bay and Universal’s theme parks on the official Universal Orlando Resort mobile app or by calling the hotline at 407-817-8317.

Volcano Bay had been closed since November 2 for a seasonal closure.

Health and safety measures implemented when the park first reopened from its pandemic-related closure will remain in place.

In addition to limited capacity, social distancing will also be enforced, Universal said. Visitors will be required to undergo temperature screenings before entering. Face masks will be required inside restaurants, retail locations and when entering and exiting the water park. However, face masks will not be allowed on waterslides or in the pools.

Tickets, annual and seasonal passes, and vacation packages that include access to Volcano Bay are on sale now. A one-day ticket (for select dates) costs $70 plus tax for an adult and $65 plus tax for a child. More information is available on Universal Orlando's tickets page.

The reopening came a week before Disney World is scheduled to reopen its Blizzard Beach water park on March 7.