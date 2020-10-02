ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando will close Volcano Bay for four months, the resort announced Friday.

The water theme park will begin what Universal is calling a “seasonal closure” on November 2 so that maintenance can be performed on several attractions and areas of the park at the same time.

Volcano Bay is expected to reopen on or before March 1.

Some team members, what Universal calls its employees, will work on maintenance in park, while others may be reassigned to other areas, a spokesperson told Spectrum News. The remaining team members will be placed on leave and called back when the water park reopens.

This will be the first seasonal closure for Volcano Bay, which first opened in 2017. Since its debut, it has operated in a year-round capacity.

The water park temporarily shut down in mid-March along with Universal's other theme parks in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It reopened to the public in mid-June.

But with the pandemic still ongoing, recovery has been slow, causing Universal to make several operational changes at its parks.

In September, Universal changed Volcano Bay’s operating schedule, with the park closing on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Disney World recently announced that its water parks — Blizzard Beach and Tyhoon Lagoon — would remain closed until next year. Meanwhile, SeaWorld Orlando's water park, Aquatica Orlando, is open seven days a week, but will close on Mondays and Wednesdays starting October 28.

Universal said it will work with people who have purchased tickets to visit Volcano Bay during the closure period as well as affected annual passholders. Passholders with 3-park seasonal and annual passes will be able to receive two additional months on their passes.

Those affected by the closure should visit guest services at Universal Orlando or call 877-801-9720.