ORLANDO, Fla. — Joseph Randall Biggs, a suspected member of the Proud Boys white supremacist group and a resident of Ormond Beach, is expected in federal court in Orlando on Wednesday on charges linked to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A federal charging affidavit alleges Biggs marched with others on Constitution Avenue while chanting “Whose streets? Our streets!” and expletives.

Biggs was later captured on video inside the Capitol, according to the affidavit.

“In the video, a voice off camera says, “Hey, Biggs, what do you gotta say?” The person depicted below smiles broadly and replies, “This is awesome!” before pulling his gaiter up to cover his face,” the affidavit states.

Biggs, 37, is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and violent and disorderly conduct.