KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Give Kids The World Village will reopen to critically-ill children and their families on January 17, the organization announced Friday.

The reopening will be done in phases, starting with just a limited number of families before gradually welcoming more families back.

Health and safety protocols have been put in place at the village, including mandatory face masks, temperature checks, social distancing and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Give Kids The World said the decision to reopen was made after consulting with experts and Nemours Children’s Hospital, who helped the organization develop its COVID-19 safety plan.

The village closed in March in response to the pandemic, causing the wishes of thousands of critically ill children to be put on hold.

“We are overjoyed by the opportunity to welcome families back to the Village, including more than 6,000 children whose wishes were postponed during our closure,” Give Kids The World CEO and president Pamela Landwirth said in a statement on the organization's website.

This winter, Give Kids The World opened its facilities to the public for its Night of a Million Lights event, which runs through January 3. The event is designed to raise money for to help make wishes possible for the children.