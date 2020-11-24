KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Very few people get to see the attractions inside Give Kids the World in Kissimmee.
That's because it's a theme park and resort exclusively for terminally-ill children and their families.
But this holiday season, the public has been given access to a one-of-a-kind light spectacle unlike anything in else Central Florida.
Here are five things to know about Give Kids The World’s “Night of a Million Lights.”
- “Night of a Million Lights” is a self-guided, walk-through experience. Walt Disney World Resort donated 3.3 million lights to Give Kids the World.
- GKTW partnered with 45 companies and groups to deck out the resort's villas.
- Admission for guests includes complimentary ice cream and hot cocoa, as well as unlimited access to the Village's wheelchair-accessible rides and attractions.
- Tickets range from $15 – $40 and the event goes through January 3.
- “Night of a Million Lights” takes place daily from 5–10 p.m. Reservations are required to allow for staggered entrancing.