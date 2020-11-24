KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Very few people get to see the attractions inside Give Kids the World in Kissimmee.

That's because it's a theme park and resort exclusively for terminally-ill children and their families.

But this holiday season, the public has been given access to a one-of-a-kind light spectacle unlike anything in else Central Florida.

Here are five things to know about Give Kids The World’s “Night of a Million Lights.”

  1. “Night of a Million Lights” is a self-guided, walk-through experience. Walt Disney World Resort donated 3.3 million lights to Give Kids the World.
  2. GKTW partnered with 45 companies and groups to deck out the resort's villas.
  3. Admission for guests includes complimentary ice cream and hot cocoa, as well as unlimited access to the Village's wheelchair-accessible rides and attractions.
  4. Tickets range from $15 – $40 and the event goes through January 3.
  5. “Night of a Million Lights” takes place daily from 5–10 p.m. Reservations are required to allow for staggered entrancing.