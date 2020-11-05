OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee City leaders have signed a letter formally apologizing for one of the darkest periods in our Central Florida history: the Ocoee Massacre.

It is now been 100 years since African Americans were killed because they were trying to exercise their right to vote.

The letter spells out that what happened 100 years ago is unforgivable and will not happen again.

The letter stated in part: "every member of the community of Ocoee, of 1920, and to each descendant both living today or deceased, our deepest apology for each and every atrocity that was committed against those individuals."

The city stated the tragic events were brought on by a combination of socio-economic and political exploitation of the Black community.

July Perry was one of the people killed who was advocating for African-American voter rights. He now has a plaque in his honor at the Orange County Regional History Center.

"If you truly, truly want to honor your ancestors, vote. Vote in your county elections, your city elections, your local government elections, and more importantly, the national elections," Jacqueline Perry Blalock, Perry's great niece, said.

On Monday, descendants of those impacted by the Ocoee Massacre, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer joined to honor the victims 100 years later next to Perry's plaque.

On Sunday at the Ocoee Lakeshore Center, after a week of remembrance, the city is unveiling a historical marker to honor those killed in the massacre.