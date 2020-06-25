OCOEE, Fla. — A new task force in Florida will help bring lessons on the "Ocoee Election Day Riots" to the state's public schools.

The move is part of HB 1213 , a bill passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. DeSantis this week.

The bill directs the task force to find ways to include the 1920 massacre in African-American history instruction.

It also directs the Florida secretary of state to find ways to include the event in museum exhibits, and for other departments to use the names of the victims for state parks and facilities, as well as school facilities.

The 1920 massacre occurred after July Perry, a Black man, tried to vote in Ocoee while encouraging other African-Americans to do the same. A white mob attacked the Black residents. It's estimated 50 people were killed.

Most Black-owned buildings and homes in north Ocoee were burned, and other residents were eventually driven out of the city.

"This bill I hope provides some consolation, and provides a way to reconcile what has happened," said State Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando, who helped sponsor the bill.

Senator Bracy says he believes there need to be financial reparations too for the 50 lives lost.

The bill also provides more Holocaust instruction, and instruction related to anti-Semitism.