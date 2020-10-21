ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — We're only two weeks away from election day with Central Floridians already voting in record numbers.

What You Need To Know So far in early voting, Republicans have cast 153,743 ballots to Democrats's 154,004



Democrats have returned more than 1,293,994 mail-in ballots to Republicans's 812,363



More than 580,000 ballots with no party affiliation have been cast in Florida so far



Voting at the Amway Center Tuesday evening was a walk in the park for Orange County voter Erin Perdue.

“I was in and out within 10 minutes, they had tons of booths inside,” Perdue said.

She’s grateful, since this is the only day she was going to be in town for the rest of the month.

“I’m a world traveler … I was supposed to fly directly from one city to another and I flew back to Orlando just so I could vote today,” Perdue said.

Central Florida party leaders say she’s not the only one going to great lengths to vote early.

“Republicans are showing up to vote, they’re showing up to vote in mass numbers. And they’re showing up risking their lives and their freedoms with this COVID-19 crisis,” said Chairman of the Orange County Republican Party Charles Hart.

He says they’re encouraged by the early voting numbers so far.

According to the State’s election website, registered Republican and Democrat early votes are practically neck and neck.

With Republicans casting 153,743 ballots, while Democrats have cast 154,004 so far.

That makes 366,436 votes cast in early voting as of Tuesday.

But Chairman of the Orange County Democratic Party Wes Hodge says they’re seeing a different advantage.

“Right now we’re cautiously optimistic. Statewide Democrats have been returning at a much higher pace than Republicans,” Hodge said.

When it comes to mail in ballots, so far registered Democrats have returned more than 1,293,994, and Republicans only 812,363.

Which is around 480,000 more than Republicans have returned so far.

“It’s always better to have the votes in the bank as they say,” Hodge said.

But Hart says he believes voters coming in during early voting and on Election Day will make up the difference.

“The voters are determined to make America Great Again, and keep America Great,” he said.

The fact remains, however, that so far more than 580,000 no party affiliation votes have been cast in Florida.

And we won’t know where those votes are going until Election Day.

Both local party heads say they’ve never seen voters more enthusiastic.

“This is way too important, and I wasn’t gonna miss it,” Perdue said.

Sumter County held its first day of early voting on Tuesday, and according to numbers provided on the county's supervisor of elections website, nearly 6,300 ballots were cast. Overall, more than 30,000 people have voted by mail in the county.

Long lines were reported at the voting center in Bushnell, the county seat for Sumter County. All other Sumter County voting locations are near the Villages. Some residents said they had to travel long distances to vote.

“I don't understand why this is the only place — either here or the Villages — and the Villages is pretty far away, but I wanted to make sure I could vote early,” Sumter County resident Shana Gray said.

Voters still have this week and next week to vote early, and many locations, the Amway Center in Orange County included, have spots where you can drop off your mail-in ballot as well.

Spectrum News 13's Dave DeJohn contributed to this report.