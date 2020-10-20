FLORIDA — Democrats and Republicans both continue to make a final push to win the Puerto Rican vote in Florida.

The PEW Research Center reports the Puerto Rican population makes up a third of Hispanic voters in Florida.



Democrats are receiving calls from Puerto Ricans on the island to encourage those on the mainland to vote for Joe Biden.

The organization is called Boricuas con Biden (Puerto Ricans for Biden). The group made up of more than two dozens Puerto Ricans on the island man phonebanks to campaign for Biden.



“It’s personal for us. Most Puerto Ricans did suffer or have family that suffered during Hurricane Maria and President Donald Trump failed us,” said Steven Ayala-Ramos, who organizes the phonebanks.

The group has called more than 35,000 people, the majority of them live in Central Florida.

Ayala-Ramos said although the majority of the callers they speak with plan to vote blue, some of them plan to vote for Trump

Abraham Lopez with Latinos For Trump credits that to the groundwork the Trump Administration has done in Central Florida.

“We’re not taking any vote for granted. We are reaching people right where they’re at,” Lopez said. “The Trump campaign created these Latinos community centers in the barrio, in Orlando, in Kissimmee.”