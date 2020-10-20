ORLANDO, Fla. — The second day of early voting started out Tuesday with long lines again at some polling places across the state, after a day of high voter turnout Monday.

Early voting starts in Sumter County today





About 366,436 people voted across the state in counties that opened for early voting Monday, according to the Florida Division of Elections. Some large counties did not report until later Tuesday morning, like Lee County and Orange County, which had technical issues with the website for its elections supervisor Monday. That website was back up and running on Tuesday.

Once Orange County's numbers were factored in, Democrats held a slight lead over Republican voters after the first day in Florida. Some 153,743 Republicans cast a ballot, compared to 154,004 Democrats. No party affiliate and third party voters cast nearly 59,000 votes.

Democrats continue to hold the lead on vote-by-mail ballots, casting nearly 1.3 million while Republicans have cast more than 812,000. Overall, nearly 2.7 million vote-by-mail ballots have been turned in, with nearly 3.2 million ballots requested but not yet turned in.

Voters waited in long lines at several polling places across the state Monday, and reports of long lines continued on Tuesday. In some places voters waited for up to 3 hours.

Early voting began in all counties in the immediate Tampa Bay area on Monday.

In Hillsborough, 24,063 people voted on Monday; In Pinellas, 8,448. Both are all-time records. In Pasco County, just north of Hillsborough and Pinellas, more than 12,000 voters cast ballots Monday.

Pasco Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley said Monday's first day of early voting "was one of the busiest days in the history of (Pasco County) early voting."

Sumter County begins early voting Tuesday.