KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Spectrum News 13 continues to follow developments at a troubled motel along U.S. 192 in Kissimmee.

We first met Rosa Hernandez when she was living at the Star Motel, a motel without utilities due to unpaid bills. Most families have managed to move out with the help of nonprofits.

Hernandez is at the Magic Castle now, a much nicer living situation, but still a motel.

Her sons Dylan, 5, and Aren, 8, eat, study and play in a single, tiny room.

What she longs for most is: “A home, a place where I could go and say hey this is ours … but one day.” Hernandez said.

The Community Hope Center is an agency that has helped numerous people at the Star Motel. They are seeking long-term housing solutions for these folks. Any property owners who may have open units are being asked to contact them.

“No electricity, no water … there is just waste and trash everywhere. It’s just a place people do not deserve to live,” the Rev. Mary Downey with the Community Hope Center said of the Star Motel.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for anyone who would like to help Rosa and her family.

GoFundMe.com, or any other third-party online fundraiser, is not managed by Spectrum Bay News 9 or Spectrum News 13. For more information on how GoFundMe works and its rules, visit http://www.gofundme.com/safety.