KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee hotel needs to pay at least $16,000 to get the power turned back on.

Star Motel, where about 60 families live, hasn’t had power since Monday.

Rosa Hernandez a mother of two kids said, “Especially with the pandemic, that happened, a lot of us were out of a job. A lot of us couldn’t pay rent… It’s hurtful because I think about all of them… Not only just me, I think about all of us.”

Management at Star Motel said they are having a hard time paying bills during this pandemic due to the lack of rent getting collected.

Kissimmee Utility Authority said the Star owes them nearly $29,000.

“While we are extremely sympathetic to the health and welfare of the affected residents, the hotel management has gone four months without making a payment, resulting in a very large unpaid balance. We’re here to help if the hotel management would simply reach out,” said KUA spokesperson Chris Gent.

When Spectrum News 13 reached out to Osceola County about the matter. The county's statement, in part, read: