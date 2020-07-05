ORLANDO, Fla. — As cases go up across Central Florida—and the state—the demand for testing continues to be high.

That means another busy day of testing at the Orange County Convention Center.

A line of cars began lining up outside the OCCC at 5 a.m. Sunday off Destination Parkway and wrapped around onto Universal Boulevard.

The site will open up at 9 a.m.

And because the site here was shut down for the holiday yesterday, there may be even bigger numbers of people coming out to get tested.

The long lines at the site are becoming common as people wait hours in line for a free coronavirus and antibody test. And just as the state is setting high, often record-setting numbers of new coronavirus tests, the site here is reaching high levels of capacity, too.

They’ve started waving people through the line, getting them into the coronavirus and antibody test lanes at the @OCCC before the site opens at 9am. I spoke with some people who got out here as early as 2:30, 3:30 in the morning to make sure they’d get tested @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/1biGJyil5Y — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) July 5, 2020

On Friday, site leaders say they tested 1,889 people here.

That’s far more than the initial 250 tests they could give when the site here opened up mid-March.

So far, they’ve tested more than 55,000 people here at the convention center.

Statewide, upwards of 2.1-million people have been tested.

The test is free and open to those 18 and older.

You do need to bring an ID with you and make sure you come prepared to wait - so make sure you’ve got working AC in your car and a full tank of gas.