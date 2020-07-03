STATEWIDE — A day after Florida saw the record being broken for new daily positive cases, the state’s health department reported more than 9,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Florida saw 9,488 new cases, with 67 new deaths and 341 hospitalizations.

On Thursday, the state broke the record of daily coronavirus cases with 10,109 cases. However, Friday’s numbers have the same number of deaths record compared to Thursday, but the hospitalizations went up by 16.

The total hospitalizations to date for the Sunshine State is 15,491.

Several Tampa Bay and Central Florida area counties saw new deaths, the department reported on Friday.

While Orange County had none, both Polk and Seminole counties reported three deaths each, Marion County counted two and Brevard County had one.

Osceola County’s total death count was revised by minus one, according to the department. Its revised total death count is 25.

Hospitalizations are a key figure to watch out for since it has grown to more than 300.

The daily positivity rate of testing topped to 19.26 percent.

During a visit to Tampa on Thursday , Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis both emphasized the need to keep Florida open despite the rise.

DeSantis is now urging everyone to practice social distancing this 4th of July weekend to avoid another spike similar to after Memorial Day.

"Obviously, be prudent but you're much better off quite frankly at the beach than you are packing into someone's home with the air conditioning with this virus," he said.

DeSantis says the state was prepared for an influx in cases because they feared what could happen in the fall. The governor also stresses that the majority of hospitalizations are now less critically ill people. He credits that to ongoing efforts to protect the most vulnerable.