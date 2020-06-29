ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants at Disney Springs will lay off dozens of employees, according to state records.

What You Need To Know Levy to lay off 87 at Paddlefish, 56 at Terralina



Remaining employees will have reduced hours



Disney Springs is back open with reduced capacity



Levy Restaurants filed notices with the state of Florida last week, saying it will lay off workers at Paddlefish and Terralina Crafted Italian effective August 1. According to the notices, 143 positions will be eliminated — with 87 at Paddlefish and 56 at Terralina Crafted Italian.

The majority of the positions being eliminated include servers, bartenders and cooks.

The remaining 128 employees at both restaurants will face reduced hours.

In the notice filed with the state, Levy Restaurants said the layoffs are permanent.

The layoffs come a month after Disney reopened its Disney Springs complex with reduced capacity and a number of new health and safety measures.