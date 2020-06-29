ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants at Disney Springs will lay off dozens of employees, according to state records.
What You Need To Know
- Levy to lay off 87 at Paddlefish, 56 at Terralina
- Remaining employees will have reduced hours
- Disney Springs is back open with reduced capacity
Levy Restaurants filed notices with the state of Florida last week, saying it will lay off workers at Paddlefish and Terralina Crafted Italian effective August 1. According to the notices, 143 positions will be eliminated — with 87 at Paddlefish and 56 at Terralina Crafted Italian.
The majority of the positions being eliminated include servers, bartenders and cooks.
The remaining 128 employees at both restaurants will face reduced hours.
In the notice filed with the state, Levy Restaurants said the layoffs are permanent.
The layoffs come a month after Disney reopened its Disney Springs complex with reduced capacity and a number of new health and safety measures.
Last week, Universal Orlando confirmed it was laying off a number of its employees as it deals with the financial impact caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.