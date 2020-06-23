ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando laid off an undisclosed number of employees on Tuesday despite reopening its theme parks just weeks ago.

What You Need To Know Universal Orlando lays off employees



Layoffs includes employees across Parks & Resort division



Company took financial hit when parks closed in mid-March

The layoffs affects positions across multiple departments. Universal would not say how many employees were let go or which departments were impacted.

“We have made the difficult decision to reduce our Parks & Resorts workforce across multiple locations and business units,” Universal Orlando spokesman Tom Schroder said in a statement to Spectrum News. “This decision was not made lightly, but was necessary to prepare us for the future.”

Universal said it will be supporting the laid-off employees through severance pay, subsidized health benefits, and professional reemployment assistance.

“We are working to structure and strengthen our business for the future in anticipation of the tourism industry taking time to fully recover,” Schroder said.

Universal Orlando closed in mid-March because of the pandemic. In the weeks that followed, Universal’s parent company Comcast reported a 32 percent revenue loss from its theme parks division. The closure also led to a delay in construction on the new Epic Universe theme park, which was originally on track to open sometime in 2023.

In April, Universal announced plans to furlough part-time workers and cut executive pay in an effort to deal with the financial hit caused by the pandemic.

Universal reopened its CityWalk complex on May 14 with a limited number of shops and restaurants in operation. After receiving state and local approval, Universal reopened its theme parks on June 5, with reduced capacity and new safety and health measures in place.

“We continue to have long-term confidence in our business and our industry and remain excited about all of the project we have been working toward,” Schroder said in a statement.

Universal has several projects in the works, including an unannounced Jurassic Park coaster and a new Jason Bourne stunt show that’s currently in test-runs.