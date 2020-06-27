FLORIDA – The Florida Department of Health reported 9,585 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, breaking the previous daily record of positive COVID-19 cases set Friday.
What You Need To Know
- CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: In the Central Florida area | In the Tampa Bay area
- COVID-19 IMPACTS ON: Airports, Transportation Systems | Sports Events and Teams | Attractions | School Districts and Universities | Retailers, Restaurants Adjust Hours
- FREE CHARTER WIFI: Charter Communications to Offer Free Broadband, WiFi Access to Families with Elementary, College Students
- COMPLETE COVERAGE: Spectrum News | CDC | Florida Department of Health
The health department also reported 24 more deaths, including individuals from Polk and Volusia counties.
The state now has a total of 132,545 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Facing a surge of new coronavirus cases, Florida, on Friday, banned the drinking of alcohol at bars statewide in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.