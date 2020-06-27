FLORIDA – The Florida Department of Health reported 9,585 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, breaking the previous daily record of positive COVID-19 cases set Friday.

The health department also reported 24 more deaths, including individuals from Polk and Volusia counties.

The state now has a total of 132,545 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Facing a surge of new coronavirus cases, Florida, on Friday, banned the drinking of alcohol at bars statewide in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.