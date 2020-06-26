STATEWIDE — Florida shattered its record of new coronavirus cases by thousands Friday as the state took steps to mitigate the rapid spread of the virus by suspending the drinking of alcohol at bars statewide.

The Florida Department of Health reported Friday that there were 8,942 new positive cases, 39 new deaths and 212 hospitalizations.

Orange County saw the biggest jump yet at 1,062 cases. Polk County came in at 209 cases, while Seminole County was close at 198. Deaths occurred in Orange, Pinellas, and Polk counties, among several others.

As a response to the announcement of the jump in numbers, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is suspending the consumption of alcohol at bars statewide.

Effective immediately, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide. — HalseyBeshears (@HalseyBeshears) June 26, 2020

As of Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis is still adamant about not shutting the state down or making face coverings mandatory, although local cities and counties have made it mandatory, such as Orange County, St. Petersburg and Tampa.

This is the biggest record yet for the Sunshine state. The health department reported on Wednesday that there were 5,511 cases and Thursday's reported numbers were 5,004. At the time, last Saturday's numbers were a record breaker at 4,049.

AdventHealth doctors say they are seeing hospitalizations at an all-time high, but they are prepared to handle the increase.

"We've got enough personal protective equipment, we have the staff, we have the hindsight in having taken care of COVID patients. So we know what to expect, but of course. We want to do what we can in the community to keep these cases as low as possible," said Dr. Vincent Hsu, the infection control officer at AdventHealth.

AdventHealth says that right now, death rates are not rising rapidly.

Meanwhile, in Hillsborough County Emergency Management said its caseload for the coronavirus has increased by more than 60 percent, and of those, 61 percent of patients are under the age of 35.

Doctors emphasize wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and hand washing are essential in stopping the spread.