KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is getting ready for another Starlink mission on Friday afternoon from Kennedy Space Center.

A Falcon 9 rocket launch is set for 4:18 p.m. EDT.

This is the 10th Starlink mission for SpaceX



SpaceX also targeting June 30 for a Falcon 9 launch



The rocket is launching another 57 Starlink satellites, along with two satellites from another company called BlackSky.

SpaceX has over 500 Starlink mini-satellites in orbit right now, with thousands more expected to be launched in the coming years. This is the 10th Starlink mission.

The Starlink project, according to SpaceX, will provide low-cost internet to underserved areas around the world.

SpaceX also sent a load of Starlink satellites into space on June 12.

Another Falcon 9 rocket launch is set for Tuesday, June 30 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. SpaceX is sending a satellite into space for the U.S. Air Force.