CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch another batch of Starlink satellites Saturday morning.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station with 58 more satellites to add to its growing broadband communications constellation.

SpaceX says the rocket booster being used for the mission was previously used on a couple of resupply missions for the International Space Station.

#SkySat 16-18 will be joining the 15 previously launched satellites to provide high resolution video and images of the earth. #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/yn1lT36wjx — Jon Shaban 🏪📺🎥🎤 (@Jon_Shaban) June 12, 2020

The company's last Starlink launch was just over a week ago. The Starlink network, intended to improve internet access around the globe, will eventually comprise tens of thousands of the satellites.

Saturday's launch is set for 5:21 a.m. EDT. As of Friday afternoon, forecasters with the 45th Weather Squadron say there's a 70% chance of favorable weather at launch time.

