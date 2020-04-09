ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has extended its coronavirus-related closure through “at least May 31,” the resort announced Thursday.

Universal said it will also furlough part-time workers starting May 3

Employees will continue to be paid through April 19

The closure extension includes Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, CityWalk and resort hotels.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government officials,” Universal said in a statement.

Universal said it will continue to pay workers through April 19, the previous end date for the closure. However, starting April 20, some employees—executives, salaried and hourly staff—will receive 80 percent of their regular pay. Employees will be asked to “adjust their work accordingly,” Universal said in a statement.

A small group of workers will continue to work at “100 percent and will continue to be paid at that level,” Universal said.

Universal also announced it would furlough part-time workers starting in early May.

“We have also made the difficult decision that we will furlough our part-time hourly workers beginning May 3,” Universal said in a statement. “During this time, we will fully cover the cost of benefit plans for those team members who have them.”

Universal is the latest theme park in Florida to adjust its closure timeframe.

Late last month, Disney World extended the closure of its parks indefinitely. It will begin furloughing employees April 19.

SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Legoland Florida also remain closed until further notice.