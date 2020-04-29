ORLANDO, Fla. — Colectivo ARBOL , a Central Florida nonprofit, is providing field workers with homemade facemasks amid the coronavirus pandemic .

Here’s what you should know about the fieldworkers:

1. Field workers are considered essential workers, but many of them don't have protective gear to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

2. “I’m working even though I’m afraid but all I can do is put my faith in God," said Nolasco Santa, a field worker battling cancer.

Many of the fieldworkers don’t have gloves, sanitizers or facemasks. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/v4HctxwDAR — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) April 29, 2020

3. The majority of field workers don’t qualify for CARES Act benefits because of their immigration status — many are undocumented or here on a work visa.

4. Sami Haiman-Marrero, Urbander CEO, is sewing 200 masks so Isarett Jeffers with Colectivo ARBOL can distribute them field workers.

5. The first set of 50 masks were distributed on Wednesday, April 29 at a Plant City farm, near Tampa.

Jeffers said more help is still needed to provide field workers across the state with protective gear such as facemasks, gloves, and hand sanitizer.