ORLANDO, Fla. — A senior living group in Central Florida wants the health department to specify which facilities no longer have active cases of the coronavirus.

Sonata Senior Living is urging state regulators “to clearly indicate the correct and current status of assisted living communities with positive cases,” Chief Operating Officer Shelley Esden said in a statement.

On Saturday evening, the Florida Department of Health released the names of 303 nursing homes and assisted-living facilities which have had positive cases of the coronavirus. The list does not specify which facilities have active cases, nor does it specify how many cases each facility has had.

“Listing communities with previously resolved cases may, unfortunately, discourage operators from proactive testing and early detection,” Esden said.

Esden said of the seven Sonata communities listed by the Department of Health, only Serenades West Orange has any active cases. The two active cases there remain asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the Florida Senior Living Association asserts two Sonata facilities on the health department’s list have not had any positive coronavirus cases: Gentry Park Orlando and Sonata West.