STATEWIDE — The Florida Department of Health released on Saturday a list of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities with COVID-19 cases. Here is a list for those in Central Florida.
- CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: In the Central Florida area | In the Tampa Bay area
- COVID-19 IMPACTS ON: Airports, Transportation Systems | Sports Events and Teams | Attractions | School Districts and Universities | Retailers, Restaurants Adjust Hours
- FREE CHARTER WIFI: Charter Communications to Offer Free Broadband, WiFi Access to Families with Elementary, College Students
- COMPLETE COVERAGE: Spectrum News | CDC | Florida Department of Health
Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.
Brevard County
- Brookdale Melbourne
- Life Care Center Of Palm Bay
- Sonata Viera
- Victoria Landing Alf
- Viera Health And Rehabilitation Center
- Zon Beachside Llc
Flagler County
None in Flagler County.
Lake County
- Adventhealth Care Center Waterman
- Lake Eustis Health And Rehabilitation Center
- The Cove At Tavares Village
Marion County
- Pacifica Senior Living Ocala
- Palm Garden Of Ocala
Orange County
- Adventist Care Center Orlando North
- Bridge Assisted Living At Life Care Center Of Orlando
- Encore at Avalon Park
- Gentry Park Orlando
- Guardian Care Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- Hunters Creek Nursing and Rehab Center
- Orlando VA Medical Center At Lake Nona — Community Living Center
- Orlando VA Medical Center — Community Living Center Dementia Care
- Rosewood Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Savannah Court Of Maitland
- Serenades By Sonata — West Orange
- Sonata West
Osceola County
- Sonata Hunter'S Creek
Seminole County
- Brookdale Lake Orienta
- Consulate Health Care at West Altamonte
- Faith House Assisted Living Facility
- Serenades By Sonata
Sumter County
- Buffalo Crossing Assisted Living
- Osprey Point Nursing Center
- Serenades In The Villages
Volusia County
- Avante at Ormond Beach Inc.
- Coquina Center
- Debary Health And Rehabilitation Center
- Deltona Health Care
- Grand Villa Of Ormond Beach
- Majestic Oaks