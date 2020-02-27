TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The body of a Titusville woman who had been missing for almost a week was found Wednesday in Tennessee, according to Titusville Police Department.

Body of Anna Primavere, 36, found in Lebanon, TN

Nationwide manhunt underway for Courtney Gibson, 27

Authorities in Lebanon, Tennessee found the body of 36-year-old Anna Primavere in the trunk of a vehicle that belongs to 27-year-old Courtney Dawn Gibson, a suspect in connection to her death.

Police initially showed up to the house Sunday to do a welfare check on Primavere when her family reported her missing. Detectives Tuesday said they found alarming evidence that she had been harmed at a home at 4005 Trinidad Avenue, where she was renting a room before her disappearance.

Investigators say a nationwide manhunt is underway for Gibson, who was last seen in Lebanon, Tennessee on Sunday.

According to Titusville Police in a news release, Gibson was hired as a babysitter to care for the child of the landlord at the Trinidad Avenue home.

A Ring doorbell at the home recorded Gibson driving away early Saturday morning with a mattress on top of her red Kia Forte. Police say the mattress eventually fell off Gibson's vehicle, and she burned it on the side of the road.

Investigators say Primavere's mattress was missing from her room when police conducted their initial wellness check.

Police officers in Tennessee found Gibson at her parent's home Sunday, but she allegedly refused to cooperate with them and did not let them search her vehicle.

Titusville Police and Lebanon Police worked together to get a search warrant her Gibson's car, which they ultimately obtained Wednesday, when authorities found Primavere's body.

Investigators say they believe Primavere was "likely killed in a violent manner" inside the Trinidad Avenue home.

No further information is available at this time.