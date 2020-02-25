TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The search for a missing woman in Titusville led police to arrest a man for child abuse.

Titusville Police Department says Anna Primavera’s family called investigators, reporting that they hadn’t heard from her for days.

Police officers visited a home at 4005 Trinidad Avenue Sunday, where Primaverea was renting a room, to conduct a welfare check on her — that's where they encountered Zongmu Wang, who also lived at the home with a child.

Here are some pictures of Anna Primavere her family gave to me. If you have any idea where she could be call @TitusvillePD at 321-264-7800. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/TCAR1UFUy1 — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) February 25, 2020

According to police reports, officers noticed the child had heavy bruising. They asked Wang if they could check the child for injuries, but he refused.

When they separated Wang and the child, investigators found more injuries on the child, including extensive bruising and hand marks.

The child is now in the custody of DCF.

Before leaving the scene, @TitusvillePD put up crime scene tape around the home. Primavere’s family stopped by to question investigators and pick up Anna’s cat, they didn’t want to talk yet about her disappearance on camera. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/EAVtrjo56q — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) February 25, 2020

Primavera was last seen Wednesday at the Trinidad Avenue house.

Her family stopped by Monday to retrieve her cat.

Spectrum News 13 spoke to Mascheria Maxfield, who lives next door to the house. She said it's unsettling to have two different police investigations going on next door.

“This is very scary, because having kids of my own, I’m always real skeptical and concerned, and of course with neighbors and anybody coming around. So I do my best to try to go to work and come home and mind my own P’s and q’s,” Maxfield said.

Police are asking anyone who might know where Primavera is to come forward and let detectives know. You can call Titusville police at 321-264-7800.