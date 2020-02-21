ORLANDO, Fla. – Scott Weinger, the voice of Disney's animated Aladdin, is coming to MegaCon Orlando, organizers announced Friday.

Weinger, who also starred as D.J. Tanner's boyfriend Steve on the hit TV show Full House, will be the second "Aladdin" at the convention. Mena Massoud, star of the live-action version, will also be there.

They join a celebrity lineup that includes Alicia Silverstone, Brendan Fraser, Dave Bautista, Christina Ricci, Weird Al, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Cast members from Saved by the Bell and The Office are also scheduled to appear.

In addition to celebrity guests, the convention also features cosplay contests, merchandise, workshops and more.

MegaCon Orlando runs April 16-19 at the Orange County Convention Center.