ORLANDO, Fla.—The cast of 2017's It is coming to MegaCon Orlando, organizers announced Thursday.

Jack Dylan Grazer, Jaeden Martell, Chosen Jacobs, Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff and Jackson Robert Scott are set to appear Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the convention.

The join a lineup that includes other previously-announced casts such as Mark-Paul Gosselar, Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez from Saved by the Bell; Brian Baumgartner, Leslie Baker, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery and Oscar Nunez from The Office; and Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper from Doctor Who.

Other celebrities schedule to appear include Alicia Silverstone (Clueless), Brendan Fraser (The Mummy), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Adam Savage (Mythbusters).

For ticket information, visit megaconorlando.com.