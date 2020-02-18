ORLANDO, Fla. – Whovians, rejoice!
Doctor Who stars Billie Piper and Christopher Eccleston are coming to MegaCon Orlando, organizers announced Tuesday.
Piper is expected to attend the convention on April 18 and 19, while Eccleston will be there April 18.
Both join a lineup that includes previously announced celebrity guests such as Alicia Silverstone, William Shatner, George Takei, Brendan Fraser, Giancarlo Esposito and Weird Al Yankovic.
Casts from hit TV shows The Office and Saved by the Bell will also be there.
MegaCon Orlando will take place April 16-19 at the Orange County Convention Center.
