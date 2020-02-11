BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — About 130,000 customers in unincorporated Brevard County will see their Waste Management bill increase if commissioners approve the contract at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Waste Management contract up for approval

Under contract fees would go up by 39 percent

Would cover twice/week pickup, costs of recycling

Once Waste Management’s new seven-year contract starts, fees are set to go up by 39 percent for twice a week trash pickup. According to Waste Management the rate increase is for more trucks and staff, in addition to another cart delivery route to align with the continued growth in Brevard County.

The increase will also cover the higher costs of recycling. Brevard County Government Spokesperson, Don Walker, explained this was on the agenda in November 2019 and no one commented during public comment.

“We got three bids. We went to Waste Management because the council members felt their constituents wanted twice-a-day trash pickup,” Walker said.

Waste Management’s new budget year begins on October 1 and will show as a separate charge on the property tax bill.

The fiscal impact will be for residential $18,268,932.60 annually, collected by Brevard County and paid to the contractor and commercial $7,707,991.81 annually.

Floyd Johnson lives in unincorporated Brevard in Viera for about five years. He says he understands rates will always go up for services, but 39 percent is way too much for the service they get twice a week.

In estimate, it will increase the average cost by $50 or more annually.

“An acceptable raise would be $25,” Johnson said. “I can live with once a week trash service pickup, but I have a problem with the 39 percent increase”