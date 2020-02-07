ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Ninth Circuit Court Chief Judge Belvin Perry Jr. will be running for State Attorney in Central Florida.

Former Judge Belvin Perry Jr. now a candidate for State Attorney

He's vying for State Attorney Aramis Ayala's seat

Perry presided over the Casey Anthony murder trial

According to election records, Perry is vying for current Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala's seat. Ayala announced last May that she would not be seeking re-election .

As a chief judge, he presided over the 2011 Casey Anthony murder trial in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court.

Perry is currently on the board of trustees for Bethune-Cookman University as the school looks to get out of financial trouble.

The former judge is facing three other opponents: Chief Assistant State Attorney Deborah Barra, criminal defense attorney Kevin Morenski, and prosecutor Ryan Williams.

Barra released the following statement regarding Perry entering the race:

"While I respect Mr. Perry, it’s been more than 30 years since he has worked as a prosecutor. Our community shouldn’t look to the past; we need to focus on the future. With my prosecutorial and managerial experience, I am the only candidate who knows what it will take to get the job done and bring justice to crime victims."