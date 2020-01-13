KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The father-in-law of a St. Cloud woman whose body was found dismembered in his backyard last year has bonded out of jail.

Angel Luis Rivera posted bond Monday afternoon. A judge on Friday had reduced his bond to $160,000 from $350,000.

Rivera is charged with abuse of a dead body and failure to report a death in connection to October 2019 murder of Nicole Montalvo. She was last seen alive October 21 as she dropped off her 8-year-old son with his father and grandparents on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud.

Her remains were found several days later.

Rivera's son and Montalvo's estranged husband, Christopher Otero Rivera, remains at the Osceola County jail on no bond.

Nicole’s mother-in-law, Wanda Rivera, was arrested in connection with Nicole's death. She is charged with tampering with evidence and lying to detectives and has posted bail.

Nicole's brother-in-law, Nicholas Rivera, was deemed a person of interest in the case and was arrested on a child pornography charge . He has also bonded out.

Angel Rivera's bond terms state he cannot have contact with the Montalvo's family, his co-defendants nor return to the crime scene, his home.