CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — SpaceX is all set for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket tonight, in the first Space Coast launch of 2020.

The launch is for the company's third Starlink mission, which was originally set for Friday.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 60 Starlink satellites will launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Launch Complex 40. The launch window is set for 9:09 p.m. ET to 9:29 p.m. ET.

Poor weather conditions are expected for Friday night, which is what prompted the change. The Air Force's 45th Weather Squadron is forecasting 90 percent favorable weather conditions for Monday.

SpaceX launched the first two batches of Starlink satellites last year . The company hopes to eventually have thousands of satellites in orbit that would provide internet services around the world.

The first stage booster being used in the flight tonight has already flown in three missions.