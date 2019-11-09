CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Monday morning with 60 satellites on board.
The launch is a part of the Starlink mission, which is forming a constellation of satellites to provide broadband internet services to all corners of the globe.
For the first time, the company will reuse a nose cone from a previous launch. The nose cone protects the satellites on their journey to space.
The launch window opens at 9:51 a.m. EST.
