CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Monday morning with 60 satellites on board.

The launch is a part of the Starlink mission, which is forming a constellation of satellites to provide broadband internet services to all corners of the globe.

For the first time, the company will reuse a nose cone from a previous launch. The nose cone protects the satellites on their journey to space.

The launch window opens at 9:51 a.m. EST.

Watch Spectrum News 13 for live coverage.