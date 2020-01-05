LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners in Lake County are cleaning up today after a possible tornado touched down Saturday.

Lake County residents cleaning up damage from Saturday's storms

National Weather Service to survey the area Monday

It will be another day before the National Weather Service comes out to survey the damage.

NWS officials will check out more than 50 homes that were damaged Saturday just before 11 a.m. when a line of heavy thunderstorms moved through the Leesburg area. The storms may have resulted in a tornado.

The storm left roofs torn off, trees down and other debris.

One resident said she was glad her neighbor was okay after wind blew him down while he was standing in his carport.

According to Lake County officials, one man was hurt when a tree limb came through his roof but he’s expected to be okay. Roger Smith was home at the time of the storm and he says he heard what sounded like a rifle before a tree came down.

"(It) just started blowing all that stuff down," Smith said. "Blowing stuff into my yard and coming across the street, like these tree limbs. I watched it come from trees on the other side of the road.

"Surprised traffic didn’t stop, I mean it was a whole pile of stuff coming from the road over here also."