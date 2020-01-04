ORLANDO, Fla. — Sharply cooler temperatures will move in behind a strong cold front that rolls through this afternoon.

Ahead of this cold front, it will be a warm and muggy start. Temperatures will be running in the upper 70s and lowers 80s before plummeting overnight tonight.

This front will spark rain and a few storms through late this afternoon. The rain will move from west to eat. If you have plans this evening, most of the rain should be gone by early evening. However, you will likely need a jacket later tonight as temperatures start to fall.

It will be breezy to windy today ahead and along the front. It’ll stay on the breezy side this evening making it feel chilly. The winds will then shift to a northerly direction tonight. This northerly wind will usher in the sharply colder temperatures.

Lows by Sunday morning will be in the low to mid-40s for most neighborhoods with places in rural areas northwest of I-4 feeling the upper 30s.

But, when you factor in the northerly breeze, it will “feel-like” it is in the 30s for most of Central Florida. So you will need the jackets for the second half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will only be in the low to mid-60s.

The cooler temperatures stick around for the start of the week. Highs will be in the upper 60s with morning temperatures continuing to start out in the upper 40s. Most of this week will be spent dry and mostly sunny.

Warmer temperatures return by late week when afternoon temps will reach for the upper 70s. There could be some rain by late week and into the start of next weekend.

Surf and Boating Conditions

Boating conditions will be hazardous today as the cold front sweeps across the region. Winds will be out of the southwest and sustained from 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be running at 3 to 5 feet with choppy waters on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions poor-to-fair with a fading leftover southeasterly windswell. Wave heights will be running at 1 to 2 plus feet. The rip current threat will be low, but there will be the chance for rain and storms later today.

Water temperatures are in the lower 60s around Daytona Beach and they’re around 70 degrees near Cocoa Beach.

