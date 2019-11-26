A Central Florida woman, who is a legal U.S. resident and studying to become a citizen, is worried she could be concerned a public charge if the Trump administration’s proposed rule would ever go into effect.

2. Garcia receives food stamps for her son, who is a U.S. citizen.

3. U.S citizens and legal permanent residents can receive benefits like SNAP or Medicare.

4. The Trump administration's public charge rule would consider any legal resident a public charge if they receive or may receive public benefits in the future.

5. The rule was set to go into effect Oct. 15, 2019 but was blocked by three separate lower federal courts.

6. Legal experts say they expect it to be decided in the U.S. Supreme Court much like the travel ban was.