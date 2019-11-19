ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has proposed hefty fee increases for many of its services, which immigration advocates fear will deter legal residents and others from trying to become citizens.

Here are five things to know about the proposal:

Juliana Garcia is a U.S. Resident who’s working to become a U.S. Citizen but the proposed fee increase could impact that. It’s going up from $640 to $1,170. @MyNews13 #News13Orange @HCCapopka pic.twitter.com/0xiesBas6r — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) November 19, 2019

1. The proposed citizenship fee increase would raise the cost from $640 to $1,170, a 83 percent increase. There are other fee increase requests that include asylum seeker changes and change of status.

2. USCIS said the fees fund almost 96 percent of the agency's budget. The agency says the proposed fee hikes will account for increased costs to make decisions on benefit requests, detect and deter immigration fraud, and vet applicants, petitioners, and beneficiaries.

3. USCIS claims the current fees would leave the agency underfunded by almost $1.3 billion per year.

4. DACA renewals would increase from $495 to $765 — an increase of 55 percent.