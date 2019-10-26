ORLANDO, Fla. — A Sanford child rapist-pornographer and two collaborators — his wife and ex-girlfriend — were sentenced to decades in federal prison Friday.

Justin Ritchie, 36, was sentenced to 150 years behind bars after pleading guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Sarah Ritchie, 40, got 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Audra Mabel, 35, a former elementary school teacher, was sentenced to almost 22 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a federal arrest affidavit, Mabel recorded herself performing sexual acts on a 1-year-old child. She's also accused of recording a sexually explicit video with young students nearby.

Investigators think the videos were recorded in 2017, when Mabel was a first-grade teacher in Lansing, Michigan.

The arrest affidavit said Mabel sent the videos to her ex-boyfriend, Justin Ritchie.

She was charged in March 2019, when she was a kindergarten teacher at Spring Lake Elementary School in Seminole County. The school district fired Mabel.

Sarah Ritchie received child porn from her husband in June 2018, according to a federal criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. She was taken into custody after her husband’s arrest March 8, 2019.

Investigators seized and searched his digital devices, finding sexually explicit images and videos involving children. Investigators say they found several videos and images of Justin Ritchie sexually assaulting children.