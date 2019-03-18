SANFORD, Fla. — The woman who reported to police that her child was sexually assaulted by the girl's father, leading to the arrest of a Seminole County kindergarten teacher , is herself facing child porn charges.

FBI says Sarah Ritchie of Sanford received child porn via text

Her child's dad, Justin, arrested March 8 on child porn charges

Investigators: Justin had been seeing teacher in a related case

Sarah Ritchie received child porn from 36-year-old Justin Ritchie of Sanford via text message last June, a federal criminal complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida .

Justin Ritchie was arrested March 8 at the home he shares with Sarah. After investigators seized and searched his digital devices, they found sexually explicit images and videos involving children, according to the criminal complaint. Those videos led investigators to Audra Mabel , 34, who taught kindergarten at Spring Lake Elementary School in Altamonte Springs.

The complaint says the 4-year-old daughter of Sarah Ritchie reported that her father, Justin, had inappropriately touched her. Sarah Ritchie reported this to child protective services and Sanford Police on March 5.

Investigators who interviewed the girl learned of more inappropriate activity, including the recording of incidents, FBI agents said in the complaint.

That's when they seized Justin Ritchie's electronic devices and found text messages that included explicit images and video of children.

Some of the text exchanges dated June 18-19, 2018 were conversations with Sarah Ritchie, they said.

According to the complaint, FBI investigators accuse Sarah Ritchie of receiving child pornography.