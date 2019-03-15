SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County elementary school teacher is accused of creating and distributing child pornography, according to documents released Friday.

Audra Mabel was arrested by the FBI and faces federal charges

Mabel worked as a kindergarten teacher in Altamonte Springs

Audra Mabel, 34, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to a federal arrest affidavit, Mabel recorded herself performing sexual acts on a 1-year-old child. She's also accused of recording a sexually explicit video with young students nearby.

Investigators believe the videos were recorded in 2017, when Mabel was a first-grade teacher in Lansing, Michigan.

The arrest affidavit said Mabel sent the videos to her ex-boyfriend, 36-year-old Justin Ritchie of Sanford.

Ritchie was arrested last week after a woman told Sanford police that Ritchie had sexually abused her children. Investigators interviewed the child who said Ritchie touched her inappropriately and told her to record the act with his cellphone.

Police seized Ritchie's electronic devices, including a cell phone, a tablet and a thumb drive. Investigators say they found several videos and images of Ritchie sexually assaulting children. They also found at least 10 videos on Ritchie's iPhone that show Mabel engaging in sexual acts with a 1-year-old child.

Mabel was fired from Spring Lake Elementary School after the school district found out about the charges. According to school officials, Mabel had no previous issues in her personnel file.

Mabel and Ritchie are being held at the Seminole County Jail without bond.