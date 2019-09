ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld CEO Gus Antorcha has resigned, the company announced Monday.

Antorcha, who was hired back in February, previously served as COO of Carnival Cruise Line.

"We thank Gus for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Scott Ross, Chairman of Board of Directors, in a statement.

In Antorcha's place, SeaWorld's Chief Financial Officer Marc Swanson, has been appointed as interim CEO.