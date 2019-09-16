ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Entertainment has laid off 100 employees at its Orlando call center, the company confirmed Monday.

SeaWorld lays off 100 call center employees

Call center operations will shift to a third-party vendor

News comes same day SeaWorld announced CEO resignation

The layoffs, which take effect immediately, comes the same day SeaWorld announced its CEO Gus Antorhca had resigned after seven months on the job.

"SeaWorld undertook a careful review of our operations and made a business decision to restructure our call center operations," a spokesperson said in an email to Spectrum News. "This move will allow us to better and more efficiently scale our call center to meet customer demand, especially during peak months."

With the positions eliminated at the Orlando call center, operations have shifted to a third-party vendor, SeaWorld said.

"We don't anticipate any interruption in park guest services and guests can continue to expect the same world-class customer service from SeaWorld," the spokesperson said.

SeaWorld said the company is offering severance benefits and outplacement assistance to employees who were laid off.

Monday's layoffs are the second big round of layoffs at the company. In April, SeaWorld laid off an undisclosed number of workers across the entire company. At the time, a spokeswoman said the decision was made to improve "performance and efficiency."

SeaWorld, which is based in Orlando, operates 12 parks, including Aquatica Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld San Diego.

The company, following years of backlash from the 2013 film Blackfish, has continued to bounce back with increased attendance and revenue.