ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — SeaWorld Entertainment has revealed more details about the two coasters coming to its Florida theme parks in 2020.

Orlando's Ice Breaker will reach speeds of 52 mph

Tampa's Iron Gwazi to be tallest hybrid coaster in North America



SeaWorld Orlando's sixth coaster will be called "Ice Breaker," while Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's 10th coaster will be called "Iron Gwazi."



Ice Breaker will feature as many as four launches, sending riders forward and backward at speeds of up to 52 mph. The ride's polar-ice theme will fit well next to SeaWorld's Wild Arctic exhibit. Ice Breaker is set to open in the spring.

Here’s a quick video rendering of what riders will experience on SeaWorld Orlando’s Ice Breaker. @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/rkdkubd0wb — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) September 12, 2019

Over at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Iron Gwazi will be the tallest hybrid coaster in North America. Towering at 206 feet, the coaster will also be the fastest and steepest hybrid in the world.

A revamped version of the park's wooden Gwazi coaster, Iron Gwazi will put riders through twists and turns as well as upside down, reaching speeds of 76 mph.

Now to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for another big coaster announcement. Coming in 2020, Iron Gwazi will be over 200 feet tall with a 91 degree drop and reach speeds of 76 mph. Here’s a video teaser: @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/OV0GvG78mF — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) September 12, 2019

And, what is sure to be one of the ride's biggest thrills, Iron Gwazi will feature a 91-degree drop.

The new coasters are part of the company's strategy to open new attractions at its park every year.

In fact, SeaWorld is also opening new attractions at both of its Florida water parks in 2020.