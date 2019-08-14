ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you live in Orange County, you'll have the opportunity to prepare for the peak of hurricane season by "digging in" this month.

Residents can make their own sand bags for free at five parks from August 19 through August 31. All sites are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

The county wants residents to be prepared ahead of the busiest part of hurricane season, which is September 10.

The five sand bag stations are:

Barnett Park, 4801 W Colonial Drive

Blanchard Park, 2451 N Dean Road

Bithlo Community Park, 18501 Washington Avenue

Meadow Woods Recreation Center, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle

West Orange Recreational Complex, 309 S West Crown Point Road (Limited hours on Sundays - 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Orange County has released a tutorial video on how to use the sand bags once you get them.

At the stations, all supplies will be provided for residents to make their own sand bags. This includes bags, tools, and sand, as well as a guide that shows how to fill, store, and dispose of sand bags.

There is a limit of 10 sand bags per household.

Residents must present their valid identification showing Orange County residence in order to use the sites. Sand bags are available to be filled on a first come, first service basis.

Athough this year was originally indicated to be an El Niño year — average or below average — the tropics could become busier because of this phase weakening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently updated its forecast for this year's storm season.

The NOAA now predicts:

10 to 17 named storms

5 to 9 hurricanes

2 to 4 major hurricanes

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.